Home / Punjab / ‘Unregulated’ water release from dams to blame for floods, says Baghel

‘Unregulated’ water release from dams to blame for floods, says Baghel

Tribune News Service
Ajnala, Updated At : 02:10 AM Sep 08, 2025 IST
Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel in Amritsar. Vishal Kumar
All-India Congress Committee general secretary in-charge for Punjab Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday termed the floods a “man-made tragedy”, holding the state’s AAP government and the BJP-led Centre responsible for it.

He said “unregulated” release of water from the dams operated by the Bhakra Beas Management Board had led to the flooding of hundreds of villages. Baghel said this talking to The Tribune following his visits to flood-ravaged villages in Amritsar and Gurdaspur.

“It is a man-made disaster and they are responsible for it. They should admit it,” he said slamming the state and the Centre.

“Its almost two weeks since the floods hit the state. The indifferent attitude of the Centre led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi towards Punjab was not only unfortunate but also baffling,” he added. During a visit to Gurdaspur village, he told villagers “AAP ministers and MLAs have been touring flood-ravaged areas but have only played to the gallery. They remained busy in getting themselves photographed just to get cheap publicity.”

