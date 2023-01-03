Unscheduled power cuts irk domestic consumers in Punjab

Tribune News Service

Aman Sood

Patiala, January 2

Many cities and villages are facing unscheduled power cuts everyday. While Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) officials deny any power shortage, residents claim that the cuts are regular every late night or early morning.

In many villages, including the village of the CM’s sister, power cuts over an hour are a regular feature. Even last night, cities and villages faced cuts for around an hour.

“Punjab is purchasing around 150 lakh units on day-ahead basis and real-time basis and minimal cuts are being imposed that too in case of immediate shortage,” said a PSPCL insider.

On Monday, villagers complained that there were unscheduled power cuts ranging from an hour to three hours. “We are in the same village where the Chief Minister’s sister is married. We are facing power cuts at odd hours for the past over a week. Even today, it’s been two hours and there is no power,” claims resident of Rampura village in Sangrur Jagwinder Singh.

Residents claim that usually power cuts take place late night, which affect no one in the winter months, but for the past few days there have been cuts even during day time.

“Yesterday night not a single streetlight was working and fog made the visibility minimal. Even today there were almost three to four cuts, each over 20 minutes,” said Narinder Singh Chauhan from Bathoi Kalan village.

Power minister Harbhajan Singh ETO told The Tribune, “Some cuts could be due to technical glitches. However, I will ask officials to check why villages were facing cuts as there is no power shortage. I will get an independent feedback from villages,” he said.

Claiming that power cuts were imposed till January 1 due to some technical glitches, Baldev Singh Sran, said, “Due to the outage in one unit of the Talwandi thermal plant on December 28, there was shortage of power in the peak morning and evening hours. The unit was revived on Sunday and, thereafter, there is no power shortage and no cuts have been imposed.”

He said the present maximum demand is about 7,800 MW which is being met by the state-owned thermal plants in (four units) Ropar and (three units) of Lehra Mohabbat.

In the private sector, all three units of Talwandi Sabo, both units of Nabha thermal plant and one unit of Goindwal plant are in full operation.