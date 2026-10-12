Untimely rain batters paddy crop in Malwa, disrupts procurement

Untimely rain on Sunday affected harvested and standing paddy, basmati and cotton crops across Bathinda, Muktsar, Faridkot, Fazilka, Mansa and Barnala, leaving farmers worried about financial losses and procurement delays, as waterlogging, gusty winds and inadequate arrangements at mandis disrupted harvesting and crop management.

Food and Civil Supplies Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak visited mandis in Bathinda, Muktsar and Faridkot, assuring farmers that the government would procure every grain. Replying to a query in Muktsar, he said adequate gunny bags were available and the government would address rain-related damage. He said he had visited 17 districts to review procurement arrangements.

Advertisement

The state set a target of procuring 180 lakh metric tonnes (MT) of paddy this season. Of the 21 lakh MT that had arrived in mandis, 20 lakh MT had already been purchased, with Rs 3,111 crore paid to farmers, Kataruchak said.

Advertisement

Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khuddian said he had sought a report on damage to standing crops and harvested produce. He said waterlogging in Fazilka, where paddy stored along roads was affected, adding that he would visit fields and mandis.

At Malout mandi, a farmer from Jandwala Charhat Singh village complained to minister Dr Baljit Kaur that inadequate arrangements had resulted in his paddy from three acres being washed away. She contacted officials to address his grievance.

Advertisement

Farmers reported damage to paddy, basmati and cotton crops, with standing paddy flattened in some fields.

In Bathinda mandi, 795 MT of paddy had arrived since procurement began on October 5. Of this, 370 MT had been purchased, 425 MT remained unpurchased, and only 30 MT had been lifted.

Farmer Gurmail Singh alleged that labour shortages had delayed procurement, leaving his crop drenched in rain. Market Committee secretary Ravinder Singla refuted it.

Waterlogging also affected parts of Mansa and Barnala, while rainwater entered Talwandi Sabo police station. Lightning damaged a house in Mandi Killianwali, injuring a woman slightly and damaging electrical appliances.

Bharti Kisan Union (Qadian) president Harmeet Singh Qadian expressed concern over heavy rain and hailstorm, which damaged standing crops and could delay the sowing of vegetables, including potatoes, peas and cauliflower. He urged the state government to order special girdawari in rain and hailstorm-hit areas and immediately announce compensation for affected farmers. He said, “Farmers will not tolerate delays in compensation, as they have already invested heavily in paddy cultivation.” He also sought relaxation in procurement norms, including higher permissible limits for discoloured grains and moisture content in paddy.