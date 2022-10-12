 Untimely rain spells misery for Punjab farmers : The Tribune India

Untimely rain spells misery for Punjab farmers

May delay harvesting of paddy, cotton crops by over a week: Experts

Untimely rain spells misery for Punjab farmers

Labourers cover paddy during rain at the grain market in Patiala on Tuesday. Tribune photo: Rajesh Sachar

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 11

Rain in the past couple of days has damaged the paddy and cotton crops in the state. According to experts, this could lead to delay in harvesting of the crop by 7-10 days.

Lack of sheds hits growers at grain markets

  • Patiala: Farmers awaiting procurement of their paddy at grain markets in Patiala were in for an unpleasant surprise when it suddenly started raining on Monday.
  • The intermittent rain since then has affected the crop brought for purchase due to the lack of sheds.
  • At the Sanaur grain market, farmer Waryam Singh said he had been awaiting procurement for days. “It has now got delayed further due to high moisture in grains. The rain has played spoilsport because of the lack of proper sheds at the market,” he said. TNS

“The unexpected rainfall has affected the crop and will cause damage to both the crops, which were at the juncture of harvesting. The amount of damage caused by the rainfall cannot be measured at this stage as different areas have received different amount of rainfall,” said Dr KK Gill, Principal Agrometeorologist, Punjab Agricultural University.

“The rainfall was not beneficial for the crop as the crop was mature. For the coming days, the weather is expected to be clear and dry which will be a big sigh of relief for the farmers,” said Dr Gill.

“The untimely rain will delay the harvesting of paddy. My crop was flattened due to rain. The untimely rain will also delay wheat sowing. The cost of harvesting, too, will increase,” said Sukhdev Singh, a farmer from Bagli Khurd village.

Cotton crop is grown mostly in the southwest part of the state, which has been damaged. “Earlier cotton crop was damaged by whitefly and now the untimely rain had affected the fluffs, which were in full bloom and can lead to quality issue as well,” said Nek Singh, a farmer from Muktsar.

Meanwhile, rain also bought misery for those farmers who bought harvested paddy to grain market for procurement. Farmers are demanding compensation from the government for their losses due to dwarf crop and now untimely rainfall.

#Agriculture

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

In UNGA, India votes to reject Russia's demand for secret ballot on draft resolution on Ukraine

2
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder case: Punjab police's AGTF arrests Ludhiana gym owner, two others for aiding gangster Deepak Tinu's escape from custody

3
Punjab

Heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh leads to fall in temperature

4
Punjab

Amid ‘rift’ with Bhagwant Mann-led AAP govt, Punjab Governor turns down BFUHS Vice-Chancellor’s appointment

5
Himachal

Dhauladhar mountains overlooking Himachal's Kangra Valley receive first snow

6
Entertainment

When Rekha claimed Jaya Bachchan cried after watching her 'love scenes' with Amitabh Bachchan in 'Muqaddar Ka Sikandar'

7
Nation

How Mulayam Singh Yadav 'piloted' Sukhoi into IAF

8
Punjab

Supreme Court to take up Balwant Rajoana's plea for release for final disposal on November 1

9
Delhi

32-year-old woman 'gang-raped' at Delhi hotel after being made to consume 'spiked' drink

10
Sports

Roger Binny likely to replace Sourav Ganguly as BCCI president

Don't Miss

View All
2BHK flat goes for ~95 lakh in housing board e-auction
Chandigarh

2BHK flat goes for Rs 95 lakh in Chandigarh Housing Board e-auction

Watch: Siddharth Nigam mimicking Ranveer Singh on Kapil Sharma Show will leave you in splits
Entertainment

Watch: Siddharth Nigam mimicking Ranveer Singh on Kapil Sharma Show will leave you in splits

Kangana Ranaut hosts Himachal CM Jairam Thakur for breakfast at her Manali home
Entertainment

Kangana Ranaut hosts Himachal CM Jairam Thakur for breakfast at her Manali home

‘Meri Cute-ni bani Bhootni’: Vicky Kaushal hilariously reviews wife Katrina’s ‘Phone Bhoot’ trailer
Trending

'Meri Cute-ni bani Bhootni': Vicky Kaushal hilariously reviews wife Katrina's 'Phone Bhoot' trailer

Alert woman saves son from kidnapping attempt
Ludhiana

Alert Ludhiana woman saves son from kidnapping attempt

Saif Ali Khan owns property worth Rs 5,000 crore, but his children Sara, Ibrahim, Taimur and Jeh will not get a penny; here is why
Trending

Saif Ali Khan owns property worth Rs 5,000 crore, but his children Sara, Ibrahim, Taimur and Jeh may not get a penny; here is why

In dry Bihar, VIPs caught drinking to be kept in special cell with AC, sofa and comfortable bed as punishment
Nation

In dry Bihar, VIPs caught drinking to be kept in special cell with AC, sofa and comfortable bed as punishment

Nawanshahr’s Dhahan native puts Punjabi literature on global map
Jalandhar

Nawanshahr's Dhahan native Barjinder Singh puts Punjabi literature on global map

Top News

When everyone is slowing, India is doing better and in relative bright spot compared to others: IMF

When everyone is slowing, India is doing better and in relative bright spot compared to others: IMF

Syrup contaminants fatal, errors likely at Sonepat firm’s end: WHO

Gambia deaths: Syrup contaminants fatal, errors likely at Sonepat firm's end: World Health Organisation

Says shared lab analysis results of drugs with India | Gambi...

Chief Justice of India UU Lalit names senior-most judge Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud as successor

Chief Justice of India UU Lalit names senior-most judge DY Chandrachud as successor

Amid ‘rift’, Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit rejects Vice-Chancellor’s selection

Amid 'rift', Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit rejects Baba Farid University VC's selection

Panel of three names for medical university post not sent

Early winter to hit voter turnout, fear Himachal Pradesh netas

Early winter to hit voter turnout, fear Himachal Pradesh netas


Cities

View All

SGPC to establish International Sikh Advisory Board

SGPC to establish International Sikh Advisory Board

Amritsar: Man dies during treatment, doctor booked for negligence

Boy kills self in Amritsar after mother elopes with her paramour

Nagar kirtan held in Amritsar ahead of Gurpurb of Guru Ramdas

Sheetal murder case: Women’s body protests outside police station in Amritsar

Constable caught taking ~5K bribe

Bathinda constable caught taking Rs 5K bribe

Protest in Bathinda over hike in prices of sand

Propofol deaths: PGI submits report, says UT to decide on filing FIR

Propofol deaths: PGI submits report, says Chandigarh Administration to decide on filing FIR

2BHK flat goes for Rs 95 lakh in Chandigarh Housing Board e-auction

Crafts mela at Kalagram: Rain pours misery on stall owners

French firm, Chandigarh MC to ink water agreement on November 18

Now, private agency to keep rear lanes clean in Chandigarh

NCR states list targets to curb winter pollution

NCR states list targets to curb winter pollution

Delhi Police questions former AAP minister Rajendra Pal Gautam over religious event row

Centre, states discuss air pollution in NCR, call for participatory, coordinated approach

Supreme Court to hear Delhi minister Satyendar Jain's plea today

As Delhi receives showers, Twitterati pours memes with #DelhiRains trending

Visitors suffer as ministerial staff on 5-day pen-down strike in Jalandhar

Visitors suffer as ministerial staff on 5-day pen-down strike in Jalandhar

Deterrent plan to check stubble-burning in Kapurthala in place

6 held for kidnapping man back from Dubai

French Bakers owner among four sent to judicial custody

10 stubble-burning cases recorded in Jalandhar

Justice granted but incompletely, rue kin of deceased Dalit youths

Justice granted but incompletely, rue kin of deceased Dalit youths

Chandigarh Road inundated as sewers overflow after rainfall

Tribunal sets aside election of Bar Assn secretary

Road recarpeting work begins

No dept ready to repair damaged stretch of Dugri-Dhandra Road

Dengue: BDPOs told to buy fogging machines

Dengue: BDPOs told to buy fogging machines

Dengue: Civic body targets hotspots in Patiala to spread awareness

2 roads made one-way in Patiala to tackle festive rush

Sealing of 250 shops smacks of vendetta: Patiala MP

Samples collected from sweets shops in Patiala district