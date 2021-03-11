Untraced report 10 years after FIR by Punjab Police amplified lack of probing skills: HC

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, August 9

In a major embarrassment for the Punjab Police, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has asserted that an untraced report, almost 10 years after the registration of an FIR in a house trespass case, amplified the lack of investigation skills of the probing agency.

Justice Sureshwar Thakur of the High Court also made it clear that the jurisdictionally empowered magistrate would obviously hold “statutory leverage” to proceed to order further investigation into the offences, even if the report was filed.

The assertion by Justice Thakur came on a petition filed against Punjab and other respondents alleging tardiness in the investigations of the FIR registered on February 18, 2012, at Nakodar police station for house trespass, causing hurt, rioting, armed with deadly weapon and another offences under Sections 452, 323, 148 and 149 of the IPC.

Appearing before Justice Thakur’s Bench, the counsel for the petitioners submitted that neither a closure nor an affirmative report had to date been filed in the case before the jurisdictionally empowered magistrate. It was added that the tardiness and the slow pace of investigations into the FIR by the probing agency required to be deprecated as the same, prima-facie, gave rise to inferences of purported ulterior motives weighing with the investigating officer concerned.

Justice Thakur also took note of the state counsel’s submission on the basis of instructions by a police official, that an untraced report would “very shortly” be filed in the matter before the magistrate concerned. Responding to the submission, the counsel for the petitioners sought the court’s permission to withdraw the petition, the Bench observed.

Disposing of the matter, Thakur asserted: “However, even if the untraced report is filed by the investigating officer concerned before the jurisdictionally empowered magistrate, yet it is amplificatory of the lack of investigation skills of the probing agency concerned and that too, more so, with almost 10 years elapsing since the registration of the FIR. Therefore, even if it is filed, the jurisdictionally empowered magistrate does obviously hold statutory leverage to proceed to order for a further investigations into the petition FIR offences.”

#punjab police