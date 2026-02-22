UP firm not honouring farming contract: Nabha potato growers

Around 30 potato farmers from Nabha have alleged exploitative contract practice after a private firm from Uttar Pradesh allegedly refused to lift the crop due to which they are staring at heavy losses.

In their complaint to the district unit of Agriculture Department and the police, the farmers alleged that the company had supplied them seed of its choice for potato cultivation and entered into an agreement to purchase the produce at Rs 10 per kg. They claimed that the firm was now reaching out to them through a local agent and offering to buy potatoes at Rs 4 to Rs 4.50 per kg.

Nirmal Singh, a farmer from Narmana village, while showing the agreement in Hindi, said he had an agreement for 1,200 bags, but after procuring 600 bags, the company refused to lift the remaining produce from the same field.

Malkiat Singh of Phammalwal village alleged that the company had supplied seed at Rs 52 per kg and was now rejecting the produce. The farmer, who had entered into the agreement through a middleman, is now compelled to sell potatoes to the same intermediary at Rs 4 to Rs 4.50 per kg.

Daljinder Singh Gurna, district leader of the BKU (Dakaunda), said the company had signed agreements with thousands of farmers across the state and nearly 800 farmers were awaiting procurement of their crop.

Nabha DSP Gurinder Singh Bal said the police were investigating the matter.