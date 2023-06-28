Up to 3-time salary hike for 12,700 regularised teachers

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 27

In a major relief to 12,700 contractual teachers whose services were regularised recently by the state government, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann today announced up to three-time increase in their emoluments and other benefits.

Salary revision Teachers getting Rs 9,500 will now be paid Rs 20,500

ETT & NTT-qualified teachers to get Rs 22,000, up from Rs 10,250

BA/MA, BEd degree-holders to get Rs 23,500, against Rs 11,000

IEV volunteers, who are paid Rs 5,500, will get Rs 15,000

The CM said these teachers would be known as Associate Teachers, Special Inclusive Teachers and others, adding that they would be governed by the “policy for the welfare of ad hoc, contractual, temporary teachers (nation builders) and other employees in the School Education Department”.

Based on their educational qualifications and primary conditions for entry into the service, their emoluments have been fixed up to the completion of 58 years in service. Mann said these teachers would be entitled to 5 per cent salary increment annually.

The CM further said the salaries of BA pass Education Providers (Associate Teachers) would be raised from Rs 9,500 per month to Rs 20,500, and the salaries of teachers with ETT and NTT qualification would go up from Rs 10,250 to Rs 22,000 per month.

The teachers with BA/MA, BEd degrees would get Rs 23,500 a month, up from Rs 11,000. Mann said the IEV Volunteers would get Rs 15,000 instead of Rs 5,500 now; Education Volunteers, getting Rs 3,500 would be paid Rs 15,000; and the salaries of EGS, EIE and STR teachers would be raised from Rs 6,000 to 18,000 per month.

He said the raise in the salaries would ensure holistic development of the teachers. Mann said the services of these teachers were regularised after they had rendered over 10 years of service with the Education Department.