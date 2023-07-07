Up to 5-year jail, Rs 1L fine for using Chinese string

Patiala, July 6
To avoid string-related injuries, the Department of Science, Technology and Environment has notified use of only cotton made thread, which should be free from sharp components for flying kites.
The department has notified imprisonment of up to five years and a fine up to Rs 1 lakh for violation of the notification in accordance with the Environment (Protection) Act 1986.
Despite being banned in February 2018, synthetic and nylon strings (Chinese) were still in use, which cause grievous injuries to birds, animals and humans.
The department has authorised executive magistrates, tehsildars, wildlife inspectors, Sub-Inspectors, Class C and above officials of civic bodies and assistant environmental engineers of the PPCB to implement the new notification.
Chairman and member secretary of the PPCB and the District Collectors and Sub-Divisional Magistrates will take action on reports submitted to them by the enforcement officers.
