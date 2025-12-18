DT
UP woman's brutal killing in Moga: Accused arrested for rape, murder

UP woman’s brutal killing in Moga: Accused arrested for rape, murder

Amruddin confessed that he lured Gulphsha, took her to fields, attempted sexual assault, and strangled her when she resisted

Tribune News Service
Moga, Updated At : 05:57 PM Dec 18, 2025 IST
Police solved the mystery behind the brutal killing of 28-year-old Gulphsha from Uttar Pradesh. Her half-buried naked body was found in Moga’s Lohara village fields on December 12. She was missing since December 8.

Initially, a case was registered against unknown persons under Sections 103 (murder) and 3(5) of the BNS at the Kot Ise Khan police station on the complaint of her husband Arif.

Police arrested Amruddin (45), a friend of Gulphsha’s father, after sustained investigation involving forensic experts and the CIA wing.

Amruddin confessed that he lured Gulphsha, took her to fields, attempted sexual assault, and strangled her when she resisted. He buried her body to conceal the crime.

Police got remand of Amruddin for further investigation. The incident triggered fear among migrant workers, who demand swift justice and stricter safety measures.

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

