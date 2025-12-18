UP woman’s brutal killing in Moga: Accused arrested for rape, murder

Police solved the mystery behind the brutal killing of 28-year-old Gulphsha from Uttar Pradesh. Her half-buried naked body was found in Moga’s Lohara village fields on December 12. She was missing since December 8.

Initially, a case was registered against unknown persons under Sections 103 (murder) and 3(5) of the BNS at the Kot Ise Khan police station on the complaint of her husband Arif.

Police arrested Amruddin (45), a friend of Gulphsha’s father, after sustained investigation involving forensic experts and the CIA wing.

Amruddin confessed that he lured Gulphsha, took her to fields, attempted sexual assault, and strangled her when she resisted. He buried her body to conceal the crime.

Police got remand of Amruddin for further investigation. The incident triggered fear among migrant workers, who demand swift justice and stricter safety measures.