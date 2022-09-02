Upgrade infra to double income: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to Milkfed

Chandigarh, September 1
To strengthen cooperative sector in the state, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann today directed Milkfed to set up a state-of-the-art infrastructure in villages to collect milk and double its income.
He said the government would extend maximum support and provide best price to dairy farmers. Mann said dairy farming should be encouraged among the youngsters to make them self-reliant.
He directed Milkfed to launch a marketing campaign to capture sizeable chunk of consumer market not only in the state, but across the country and even abroad.
Mann asked Milkfed to double its turnover from Rs 4,869 crore in 2021-22 to Rs 10,000 crore till 2026-27.
