Upgraded with Rs 18 lakh, Jalandhar health centre sans permanent staff

Aakanksha N Bhardwaj
Jalandhar, May 13
The only subsidy health centre of Haripur village in Mehatpur that came into existence in the year 1982 for needy people, and got upgraded with an amount of Rs 18 lakh, has no permanent medical staff available. The health centre sans a doctor for the last two years.
Has facilities but remains locked
The subsidy health centre in Haripur village of Mehtapur in Jalandhar is one of a kind with a gym, mortuary, a special designated area for the doctor to stay, Wi-Fi facility, two separate rooms where patients can be admitted, a room where medicines are kept, good-quality furniture, waiting area for patients, etc. But shockingly, the centre remains closed most of the times. The village residents have now asked some teachers, who are from other districts and teach in the village government school, to stay inside the centre so that no miscreant or drug addict steal things from the building.
When The Tribune reached the village, the dispensary was found to be locked and not staff was present.
Even when Mohalla clinics are being boasted about, it seems that the existing health care facilities are not being given any attention. This government approved subsidy health centre is an example of this ignorance.
As much as Rs 18 lakh was spent on the upgradation of this subsidy health centre by the NRIs of the village. Looking at some jammed doors, dust all around, it was clear that no one had come here for quite some time. Its revival has become a major demand of the villages during the elections.
“There was a pharmacist who would come here earlier, but now he doesn’t come,” alleged Jagtar Singh, the NRI who along with others had spent the amount. Another resident, Joga Singh, shared that the NRIs upgraded the health centre with a hope that it will prove fruitful for the villagers who are financially poor. “But when we look at its condition, it breaks our heart,” he added.
The gram panchayat and vikas committee members of the village also sent letters to the Chief Minister, Health Minister of the state, but to no avail.
Senior Medical Officer (SMO) of Mehatpur Dr Mahesh Kumar Prabhakar, when contacted, said that the matter was in notice of higher officials. Regarding the pharmacist, the doctor said, “The pharmacist comes here once or twice a week, as he has his duty at PHC Mehatpur too,” he claimed.
Civil surgeon Dr Jagdeep Chawla couldn’t be reached despite repeated attempts.
