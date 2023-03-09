Uproar in Punjab Assembly over Sidhu Moosewala case; Congress MLAs stage walkout

Tribune News Service

Rajmeet Singh

Chandigarh, March 9

There was uproar in the Punjab Assembly on Thursday as the treasury benches and opposition Congress benches had heated arguments over the withdrawal of security of Sidhu Moosewala leading to his murder.

There were heated exchanges between minister Kuldeep Dhaliwal and Congress leaders Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and Partap Bajwa.

Congress MLAs walked into the Well of the House over the remarks made by Dhaliwal against the Congress.

The treasury benches raised slogans against the Congress and the latter raised slogans against the AAP government.

Later, the Congress MLAs walked out of the House.