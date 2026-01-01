DT
Upset over rift, Cong brass to meet state CWC leaders today

Upset over rift, Cong brass to meet state CWC leaders today

Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 02:18 AM Jan 22, 2026 IST
Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi. File
Upset over continuing rift in the Punjab unit, the Congress high command has preponed its meeting with party working committee members from the state by a day, according to sources.

The meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) members from Punjab has now been called by party president Mallikarjun Kharge at Delhi tomorrow.

According to sources, the top leadership was “upset” with warring factions for pursuing individual agendas, rather than working for the party.

The meeting is expected to be attended by Leader of the Opposition in Parliament Rahul Gandhi.

A senior member of the All-India Congress Committee (AICC), another key decision-making body of the party, said the top leadership was “peeved at the senior state leaders for pushing their personal agenda and pulling down each other”.

“This is resulting in a wrong narrative against the party in the election year,” he said pointing to the state Assembly elections scheduled for next year.

Among the CWC members that are expected to attend the meeting are Ambika Soni; AICC general secretary in-charge for Punjab Bhupesh Baghel; state unit chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring; leader of the Opposition in the state Assembly Partap Bajwa; former CM Charanjit Singh Channi; Gurdaspur MP Sukhjinder Randhawa; and AICC treasurer Vijay Inder Singla. Expressing displeasure over the discord in the Punjab unit, another leader said, “The state party leaders are washing their dirty linen in public. It is giving enough fodder to ruling AAP and the other Opposition parties.”

Commenting on controversy surrounding Channi’s demand for greater representation to the Dalits in the state unit, another party leader said internal strife was behind the row. “During the recent rural bodies’ elections, the party was busy countering the Rs 500 crore for CM post remark by Navjot Kaur Sidhu and now ahead of the municipal council elections, the party is busy countering the controversy,” the leader said.

Act against those working to damage party, says Dullo

Former Punjab Congress president and Dalit leader Shamsher Singh Dullo said the party high command should act against the state leaders damaging the party due to self-interest. Taking a dig at Warring, Bajwa and Channi, he said the top leaders were still bringing people from other parties who had no understanding of the ethos of the party. He said the party should get rid of corrupt leaders to present a clean image.

