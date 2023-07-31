Flood fury: Patiala's urban area residents seek compensation, too

Tribune News Service

Ravneet Singh

Patiala, July 30

After the rural population, residents of urban colonies are also demanding compensation for the losses incurred due to recent floods.

The resident welfare associations of the colonies ravaged by floods are holding meetings and most of them have held the authorities concerned, including the Patiala Development Authority (PDA), liable to pay compensation. They have also threatened to move the court, if their demands are not met.

Residents of Urban Estate Phase-2 and Chinar Bagh of Patiala said the PDA was responsible for the damage caused by the overflowing Patiala river. “Many people have suffered huge losses. Some shopkeepers have lost up to Rs 30 lakh, but the PDA has not even conducted any survey of the area so far. It should pay compensation to the residents, shopkeepers, businessmen and others,” they said.

Representatives of over 10 associations have demanded that the banks of the river should be strengthened, besides ensuring the construction of escape channels for water and putting in place a contingency plan to tackle such situations.

Retired IAS officer Manjit Singh Narang said, “The PDA established Urban Estate in the catchment area of the river, but it failed to implement any contingency plan to tackle floods. Residents of the area suffered losses due to flooding in 1988, 1993 and 2023.”

Members of the association said they would approach the PDA and the district administration to resolve their issues. “In case of no action, we will move the court,” they said.

PDA Additional Chief Administrator Manjit Singh Cheema said, “It was a natural calamity. No one has control over such situations. We tried to mitigate their problems. Help of the Army was also sought for the purpose. Our employees are working round-the-clock, carrying out fogging, de-silting, cleaning of sewers and clearing garbage etc.”