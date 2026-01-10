US-based man among 9 booked in Kapurthala's Lakhan Kalan firing incident
Police probe political rivalry angle linked to Block Samiti elections
Police have booked nine people, including a man based in the United States, in connection with a late-night firing incident outside a farmer’s house in Lakhan Kalan village near Kapurthala, officials said on Saturday.
The case was registered after the main accused claimed responsibility for the attack on social media, they added.
The FIR has been lodged on the complaint of Daljit Singh, a local resident and nephew of former Akali leader Kashmir Singh. He told the police that around 10 pm on January 8, unidentified youths arrived in a vehicle, opened fire outside his house and issued threats before fleeing. He alleged the attack was linked to political rivalry following the recent Block Samiti elections.
Police said Simran Singh, a native of Lakhan Kalan currently living in the US, has been named as the prime accused along with his brother Pavitar Singh and seven others, all village residents.
Daljit further claimed that he and a relative living abroad had received threatening calls prior to the incident, allegedly from Simran.
DSP Sheetal Singh said that a case has been registered at Sadar police station and officials are examining social media posts, call records, and other technical evidence to establish the sequence of events and identify those directly involved.
