Police have booked nine people, including a man based in the United States, in connection with a late-night firing incident outside a farmer’s house in Lakhan Kalan village near Kapurthala, officials said on Saturday.

Advertisement

The case was registered after the main accused claimed responsibility for the attack on social media, they added.

Advertisement

The FIR has been lodged on the complaint of Daljit Singh, a local resident and nephew of former Akali leader Kashmir Singh. He told the police that around 10 pm on January 8, unidentified youths arrived in a vehicle, opened fire outside his house and issued threats before fleeing. He alleged the attack was linked to political rivalry following the recent Block Samiti elections.

Advertisement

Police said Simran Singh, a native of Lakhan Kalan currently living in the US, has been named as the prime accused along with his brother Pavitar Singh and seven others, all village residents.

Daljit further claimed that he and a relative living abroad had received threatening calls prior to the incident, allegedly from Simran.

Advertisement

DSP Sheetal Singh said that a case has been registered at Sadar police station and officials are examining social media posts, call records, and other technical evidence to establish the sequence of events and identify those directly involved.