Home / Punjab / US dollars worth Rs 35.4 lakhs seized at Amritsar airport, 1 held

US dollars worth Rs 35.4 lakhs seized at Amritsar airport, 1 held

This was second such seizure made by the DRI in the past one month
PK Jaiswar
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 03:37 PM May 30, 2025 IST
US dollars that were seized by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence from a Dubai-going passenger at Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport in Amritsar.
Acting on a tip off, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) intercepted a passenger while smuggling foreign currency out of the country after concealing it in a bag in at Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport here.

The DRI officials in a statement issued here on Friday said that the accused passenger was travelling to Dubai via Air Indian Express flight on Thursday. They said that during the search of his luggage, a total of US $41,400 worth Rs 35.40 lakhs were recovered. This bag was hidden in another checked-in baggage.

“The currency was unaccounted for and exceeded the RBI’s permissible limits. Therefore it was seized by the DRI under various provisions of the Customs Act 1962.

According to preliminary probe, the accused was involved in illegal trafficking of foreign currency for monetary gains. Further probe it the matter is on.

DRI authorities pointed out that this was second such seizure made by the agency in the past one month. Earlier, it confiscated foreign currency valued at Rs 2.66 crores on May 3.

