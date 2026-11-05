US midterm elections: Punjabi-origin candidates score big, make history across states

Indian-origin politicians of Punjabi descent registered significant victories across federal, state and local contests in the US midterm elections held on November 3, with several prominent lawmakers retaining their seats and first-time candidates making history in American politics.

Among the prominent winners were US Congressman Ro Khanna, Washington State Senator Manka Dhingra, Michigan House Minority Leader Ranjeev Puri and California Assemblyman Ash Kalra. Jyot Singh emerged as a key figure after becoming the first Sikh American and Indian American elected to the Georgia General Assembly, while Pooja Sethi made history in Texas. Tina Sodhi also broke new ground by becoming the first woman of South Asian Punjabi heritage elected to the Albany County Court in New York.

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The victories show the growing political representation of the Punjabi and broader Indian American community in the United States.

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Khanna, who represents California’s 17th Congressional District covering parts of Silicon Valley, secured another term with approximately 71 per cent of the vote, defeating Republican Ritesh Tandon.

Born in Philadelphia to Punjabi immigrant parents, Khanna is an attorney and economist and a prominent progressive voice in the US House of Representatives.

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He served as Deputy Assistant Secretary in the Department of Commerce during the Obama administration and co-chaired Bernie Sanders’ 2020 presidential campaign.

Manka Dhingra was re-elected to the Washington State Senate from the 45th District. An attorney and former Senior Deputy Prosecuting Attorney for King County, Dhingra first entered the Senate following a landmark special election in 2017. She currently serves as Deputy Majority Leader and has focused on criminal justice reform, domestic violence prevention and mental health policy.

Jyot Singh, a Yale-educated community organiser and civil rights advocate, won Georgia House District 97 with 68 per cent of the vote, defeating Republican Yassin Moghazy. His victory marked a historic breakthrough, making him the first Sikh American and the first Indian American elected to the Georgia General Assembly.

The son of working-class Punjabi immigrant parents, Singh campaigned on issues including public education funding, economic relief for working families and voting rights. His victory was celebrated by members of the Sikh community in Georgia.

In Michigan, Ranjeev Puri retained his seat in the State House from District 24 with more than 65 per cent of the vote. Puri, who serves as House Minority Leader, is among the highest-ranking Sikh American elected officials in state legislative politics. He has been associated with efforts to strengthen gun violence prevention legislation and promote green energy initiatives.

Pooja Sethi won the Texas House of Representatives seat from District 47 with approximately 66 per cent of the vote, defeating Republican Jennifer Mushtaler. An immigration attorney and former Chief of Staff in the Texas Legislature, Sethi became the first Indian-American woman elected to the Texas Legislature.

Her campaign focused on public school funding, gun safety reform and opposing racial bigotry.

Ash Kalra was re-elected to the California State Assembly from District 25 with nearly 72 per cent of the vote, defeating Republican Himat Singh Bainiwal. First elected in 2016, Kalra was the first Indian American elected to the California State Legislature.

In New York, Tina Sodhi has made history by becoming the first woman of South Asian Punjabi heritage elected as an Albany County Court Judge in New York.