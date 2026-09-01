DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Punjab / US revokes citizenship of Punjab-origin man convicted of rape

US revokes citizenship of Punjab-origin man convicted of rape

Gurmeet Singh hid rape, kidnapping from US authorities before securing citizenship in 2011; court order strips him of naturalised status

article_Author
Mohit Khanna
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:26 AM Sep 01, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Punjab-origin Gurmeet Singh
Advertisement

The US has revoked the citizenship of Punjab-origin Gurmeet Singh, a convicted rapist and kidnapper, after a federal court found that he concealed the crimes during his naturalisation process.

Advertisement

US Attorney General Todd Blanche said, “American citizenship is not a shield for criminals. Gurmeet Singh, a convicted rapist from India, is no longer a US citizen. He concealed a rape and kidnapping during the naturalisation process, and a federal court has now revoked his citizenship.”

Advertisement

Singh entered the US in 1992 on a temporary visa and became a permanent resident in 2000.

Advertisement

In May 2011, weeks before applying for his citizenship, Singh — then working as a taxicab driver — raped and kidnapped a female passenger.

He concealed the crimes during his naturalisation proceedings and was granted a US citizenship in October 2011.

Advertisement

Singh was later convicted in New York of first-degree rape and second-degree kidnapping as a sexually motivated felony. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

The federal court's August 26 order revoking his citizenship followed a complaint filed by the Justice Department on February 2.

Assistant Attorney General Brett A Shumate said Singh had “unlawfully obtained the privileges of US citizenship by concealing horrible criminal acts.”

US Attorney Joseph Nocella Jr said the judgment sends "a strong message to those who obtain citizenship through deceit.”

The case was prosecuted by Trial Attorney Christopher Lyerla of the Civil Division’s Office of Immigration Litigation and Assistant US Attorney Layaliza Soloveichik for the Eastern District of New York.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts