USCIRF welcomes bail for Jagtar Singh Johal, seeks release of other religious freedom prisoners

The US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) has welcomed the Delhi High Court’s decision to grant bail to British-born Sikh activist Jagtar Singh Johal, while urging the US government to engage with Indian authorities over the cases of other individuals it identifies as prisoners of freedom of religion or belief (FoRB).

USCIRF is an independent, bipartisan US government commission created under the 1998 International Religious Freedom Act to monitor religious freedom abroad.

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In a statement, USCIRF Chair Asif Mahmood said the organisation welcomed the Delhi High Court’s decision to grant bail to Johal after nearly nine years in detention. However, he noted that uncertainty remains over Johal’s return to the United Kingdom and reunification with his family.

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According to USCIRF, Johal’s bail conditions require him to surrender his passport and bar him from speaking to the media. The commission also said he continued to face several charges that could carry the death penalty if convicted.

Johal was arrested in Punjab in November 2017 in connection with a series of targeted killings. Investigative agencies accused him of involvement in terror-related activities and murder conspiracies. Johal and his supporters have denied the allegations.

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USCIRF described the charges against Johal as unfounded and criticised the invocation of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), saying its use was inconsistent with international human rights standards. The commission also said Johal had previously written about alleged human rights abuses against members of the Sikh community.

The organisation said Johal’s trial had been repeatedly delayed and alleged that authorities had failed to produce credible evidence against him. It cited findings by UN experts who had described his detention as arbitrary and raised concerns over his treatment in custody.

Johal has alleged that he was subjected to custodial torture and forced to make a confession. Indian authorities have previously rejected the allegations.

USCIRF urged the US government to press India to conduct a full investigation into Johal’s detention and treatment and hold those responsible accountable if violations are established.

USCIRF Vice-Chair CeCe Heil said Johal’s case reflected what the commission described as a broader pattern of restrictions affecting religious minorities in India. She also referred to the cases of Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, who remain incarcerated in UAPA-related cases.

India has repeatedly rejected international criticism of its human rights and religious freedom record, maintaining that its democratic institutions, judiciary and constitutional safeguards protect the rights of all citizens. New Delhi has also defended the UAPA as a necessary legal instrument to combat terrorism and threats to national security.

In its 2026 Annual Report, USCIRF recommended that the US State Department designate India as a “Country of Particular Concern” over alleged religious freedom violations. The Indian government has previously rejected such recommendations, describing USCIRF’s assessments as biased and based on incomplete information.