Using counterfeit packaging lands Ropar trader in police net

Tribune News Service

Ropar, September 15

The police have arrested a person and seized counterfeit packaging of Tata salt, Patanjali mustard oil and Harpic toilet cleaner from his possession.

The accused has been identified as Gian Singh, a resident of Bann Majra village.

Hussanpreet Singh from Speed Search and Security Networks had lodged a complaint in this regard.

The complainant said there were multiple reports of counterfeit products (mentioned above) being sold in the area. He said salt and mustard oil of cheaper brands was being refilled and sold in packaging of branded products.

SHO Harpreet Singh said they had seized 497 packets of Tata salt, 170 bottles of Patanjali mustard oil and 961 bottles of Harpic. Cops also confiscated 140 grams of opium from the accused. A case has been registered under Section 63 of the Copyright Act and the NDPS Act.

