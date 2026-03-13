UT court accepts untraced report in Pannun case

A court here has accepted an untraced report filed by the police in a case registered against Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun for allegedly threatening judges through suicide bombers.

The case was registered against him under Section 506 of the IPC for allegedly threatening judges of the Punjab and Haryana High Court and the Supreme Court.

The FIR was registered at the Sector 3 police station in Chandigarh in 2022 following a complaint by Inspector Sukhdweep Singh.

The police told the court that during the investigation, several places mentioned in the post were searched but no evidence was found and no persons linked to the accused could be traced despite extensive efforts.