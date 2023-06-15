Uzbek woman found roaming along IB, held

Ferozepur, June 14
An Uzbek woman, Tangiyarova Ozoda (47), alias Sevinch, was found roaming under suspicious circumstances along the International Border on Wednesday.
According to information, she was moving around Gatti Rajo Ke village on Wednesday when she was spotted by some villagers, who later caught hold of her. They handed over her to the police. Army and BSF reached the police station too.
During the checking, the police reportedly recovered an Aadhaar card from her. It mentioned her name as Sevinch and address of a Zirakpur colony.
The police have reportedly also found a photo of Pakistani national identity card in her phone which sent the alarm bells ringing.
SP Randhir Kumar said the police were investigating various aspects, including how she reached there.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
In big push ahead of LS poll, law panel seeks public view on UCC
Sets 30-day deadline | Uttarakhand committee ends debate | T...
3 years after clash at Galwan, military build-up at LAC new normal
Relations ‘abnormal’, India & China on edge
ED arrests Tamil Nadu minister V Senthil Balaji in jobs racket; vendetta politics, cries DMK
Stalin-led coalition to hold protest meet
50,000 evacuated as Gujarat braces for Cyclone Biparjoy landfall today
Saurashtra-Kutch region receives heavy rain | 7 districts to...