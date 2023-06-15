Uzbek woman found roaming along IB, held

Our Correspondent

Ferozepur, June 14

An Uzbek woman, Tangiyarova Ozoda (47), alias Sevinch, was found roaming under suspicious circumstances along the International Border on Wednesday.

According to information, she was moving around Gatti Rajo Ke village on Wednesday when she was spotted by some villagers, who later caught hold of her. They handed over her to the police. Army and BSF reached the police station too.

During the checking, the police reportedly recovered an Aadhaar card from her. It mentioned her name as Sevinch and address of a Zirakpur colony.

The police have reportedly also found a photo of Pakistani national identity card in her phone which sent the alarm bells ringing.

SP Randhir Kumar said the police were investigating various aspects, including how she reached there.

