Vacate govt land by May 31 or face action: Punjab CM to encroachers

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 19

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday served an ultimatum on encroachers to vacate government land by May 31 or face action. A massive anti-encroachment drive will begin from June 1.

In a statement issued here, Mann said the government was committed to freeing the land from encroachers. He said that during the tenure of the successive governments, the influential people had encroached on the prime government land.

The Chief Minister said it was a matter of pride that the government had so far freed more than 9,000 acres from encroachers.

He said the momentum would continued and every inch of government land would be vacated.

The Chief Minister said no one would be spared during the drive to be started in larger public interest. However, Mann categorically said people residing on such land should not worry as they would not be dislocated.