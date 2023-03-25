Vajra Corps honours war veterans

Our Correspondent

Ferozepur, March 24

In order to commemorate the supreme sacrifices of the Army men, the Golden Arrow Division under the aegis of Vajra Corps organised an event based on the theme ‘Swatantrata ke Sanrakshak’ during which tributes were paid to freedom fighters as part of the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations.

On the occasion, Lt Gen Nav K Khanduri, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Command, who was the chief guest for the event, laid a wreath at Prerna Sthal in Hussainiwala Enclave and paid homage at the samadhi of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru.

Later, in the evening a cultural and activity show was organised at the Golden Arrow Ecological Park and Training Area, where audience comprising schoolchildren, NCC cadets, veterans, families and soldiers witnessed a slew of activities. Later, Punjabi folk singer Gurdas Mann enthralled the audience. The GOC, Vajra Corps, felicitated “Veer Naris” and war veterans.