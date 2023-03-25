Vajra Corps honours war veterans

Ferozepur, March 24
In order to commemorate the supreme sacrifices of the Army men, the Golden Arrow Division under the aegis of Vajra Corps organised an event based on the theme ‘Swatantrata ke Sanrakshak’ during which tributes were paid to freedom fighters as part of the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations.
On the occasion, Lt Gen Nav K Khanduri, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Command, who was the chief guest for the event, laid a wreath at Prerna Sthal in Hussainiwala Enclave and paid homage at the samadhi of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru.
Later, in the evening a cultural and activity show was organised at the Golden Arrow Ecological Park and Training Area, where audience comprising schoolchildren, NCC cadets, veterans, families and soldiers witnessed a slew of activities. Later, Punjabi folk singer Gurdas Mann enthralled the audience. The GOC, Vajra Corps, felicitated “Veer Naris” and war veterans.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Eric Garcetti sworn in as next US Ambassador to India
After a wait of over two years, India will have a full-fledg...
Rahul Gandhi disqualified as MP, can't contest next 2 Lok Sabha polls if conviction not stayed
Paid price for raising Adani issue: Congress | ‘Anti-OBC, fe...
Rahul Gandhi's disqualification goes against basic tenets of Constitution, says Sharad Pawar
Gandhi, representing Wayanad parliamentary constituency in K...
Congress unveils first Karnataka candidate list; fields Siddaramaiah from Varuna, Shivakumar from Kanakapura
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s son Priyank Kharge w...