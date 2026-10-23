Valmiki community protests in Abohar, seeks CBI probe into youth’s murder

Hundreds of Valmiki community members and town residents took out a procession in Abohar on Thursday and burnt an effigy of the Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann at Ambedkar Chowk, alleging police inaction in the murder of local youth Ajay Kumar. The protesters raised slogans against the state government and police, demanding the immediate arrest of all remaining accused and strict action against those involved.

Abohar MLA Sandeep Jakhar and BJP members also joined the protest. The victim’s family alleged that the police had failed to act against those named in Ajay Kumar’s dying declaration, including liquor baron Shiv Lal Doda, father-in-law of AAP Abohar halqa in-charge Suhani Doda.

Advertisement

A video purportedly showing Ajay Kumar making his final statement has surfaced. The family claimed that he endorsed a written statement naming Doda in connection with the attack. Doda, however, rejected the allegations in a video statement, calling them politically motivated. He denied any connection with the attack and sought an inquiry and strict action against those responsible.

Advertisement

The family accused the state government of shielding those allegedly involved and demanded a CBI probe. Meanwhile, a dharna outside the mortuary of the Civil Hospital, Abohar, entered its third day on Thursday, with the family refusing to allow the post-mortem examination and cremation until its demands were met.

Jakhar demanded action based on the dying declaration, describing it as crucial evidence. He said displaying portraits of Dr BR Ambedkar and Shaheed Bhagat Singh meant little unless their ideals were followed in practice.

Advertisement

Abohar DSP Harish Kumar said the police were making every possible effort to arrest the remaining accused.

Ajay Kumar was shot by assailants outside a Valmiki temple in Sant Nagar, Abohar, on September 27. He was undergoing treatment for critical injuries at a Ludhiana hospital, where he succumbed on Monday.