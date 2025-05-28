DT
PT
Valtoha seeks review of Takht decree ordering his expulsion from SAD

Valtoha seeks review of Takht decree ordering his expulsion from SAD

Former Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Virsa Singh Valtoha has urged the Akal Takht to reconsider its decree ordering his expulsion from the party for a period of 10 years. The decree was pronounced by five Sikh high priests in...
GS Paul
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 07:01 AM May 28, 2025 IST
Former Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Virsa Singh Valtoha has urged the Akal Takht to reconsider its decree ordering his expulsion from the party for a period of 10 years.

The decree was pronounced by five Sikh high priests in October last year after holding him guilty of “character assassination” of jathedars of Sikh takhts through social media posts.

Valtoha had questioned the delay in pronouncing religious punishment against party chief Sukhbir Singh Badal and had alleged that the takht jathedars were “under the influence of the BJP-RSS”.

Valtoha had resigned from the primary membership of the SAD before the party could initiate action against him as directed by the Akal Takht — the highest temporal seat for the Sikhs.

Urging the temporal seat to review the decision, he said in a letter, “I am a born Akali and remained dedicated to the Sikh ‘maryada’ (code of conduct) and the Panth throughout my soul. I was in pain when I was made to quit SAD.”

“Being a humble Sikh, I seek atonement from the Panth for any mistake, committed knowingly or unknowingly. I have urged the ‘Singh Saheb’ (Akal Takht officiating Jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj) that I may be called up in person to clarify my stance”, he added.

He also had faced serious allegations levelled by the former Jathedar of Takht Damdama Sahib, Giani Harpreet Singh. Valtoha said till date, Giani Harpreet could not produce any proof against him.

