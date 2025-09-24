Vande Bharat blessing for Ferozepur, say traders

The proposed Vande Bharat Express will benefit Army personnel as it will connect military stations en route from Ferozepur Cantonment to Delhi — Faridkot, Bathinda, Patiala and Ambala. Sources said that thousands of Army jawans and officials posted in these locations would find it convenient to travel to further destinations.

Advertisement

The move has also brought cheer to the residents of this border district as it has been directly connected with the national capital, thereby giving a boost to tourism and trade.

The Vande Bharat Express will start from Ferozepur at 7.55 am and travel via Bathinda, Dhuri, Patiala, Ambala, Kurukshetra and Panipat before reaching Delhi at 2.35 pm. Its return journey will commence from Delhi at 4 pm and will reach Ferozepur at 10.30 pm. The train will operate six days a week, except on Wednesdays.

Advertisement

Senior BJP leader Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi said that this train was a milestone in the Centre’s effort to strengthen rail connectivity in this border belt. “In June, the Railway Ministry had introduced two train services from Ferozepur, including one to Haridwar and another to Hazur Sahib in Nanded. Even the direct rail connectivity to state capital Chandigarh, which was also long-pending, has been resumed,” said Sodhi. He said he had personally met Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw regarding the commencement of Vande Bharat Express.

Calling it a double bonanza, Ashwani Mehta, president, Beopar Mandal City, said the new train service would be a boon for the trading community as well as the public. “This train will help small-time traders who have to visit Delhi to bring goods. Now, they can reach Delhi by Punjab Mail in the morning and return the same night by Vande Bharat Express, saving both time and money,” said Mehta.

Advertisement

Prithvi Puggal, an advocate, said, “This will provide greater convenience to those who frequently travel to the national capital.”

Earlier, there were two trains to Delhi — Janta Express and Punjab Mail. However, Janta Express was discontinued. Punjab Mail which travel overnight to Delhi takes a longer time. This did not suit many people, especially those who could travel at night.