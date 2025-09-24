DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Punjab / Vande Bharat blessing for Ferozepur, say traders

Vande Bharat blessing for Ferozepur, say traders

article_Author
Anirudh Gupta
Ferozepur, Updated At : 07:03 AM Sep 24, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The proposed Vande Bharat Express will benefit Army personnel as it will connect military stations en route from Ferozepur Cantonment to Delhi — Faridkot, Bathinda, Patiala and Ambala. Sources said that thousands of Army jawans and officials posted in these locations would find it convenient to travel to further destinations.

Advertisement

The move has also brought cheer to the residents of this border district as it has been directly connected with the national capital, thereby giving a boost to tourism and trade.

The Vande Bharat Express will start from Ferozepur at 7.55 am and travel via Bathinda, Dhuri, Patiala, Ambala, Kurukshetra and Panipat before reaching Delhi at 2.35 pm. Its return journey will commence from Delhi at 4 pm and will reach Ferozepur at 10.30 pm. The train will operate six days a week, except on Wednesdays.

Advertisement

Senior BJP leader Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi said that this train was a milestone in the Centre’s effort to strengthen rail connectivity in this border belt. “In June, the Railway Ministry had introduced two train services from Ferozepur, including one to Haridwar and another to Hazur Sahib in Nanded. Even the direct rail connectivity to state capital Chandigarh, which was also long-pending, has been resumed,” said Sodhi. He said he had personally met Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw regarding the commencement of Vande Bharat Express.

Calling it a double bonanza, Ashwani Mehta, president, Beopar Mandal City, said the new train service would be a boon for the trading community as well as the public. “This train will help small-time traders who have to visit Delhi to bring goods. Now, they can reach Delhi by Punjab Mail in the morning and return the same night by Vande Bharat Express, saving both time and money,” said Mehta.

Advertisement

Prithvi Puggal, an advocate, said, “This will provide greater convenience to those who frequently travel to the national capital.”

Earlier, there were two trains to Delhi — Janta Express and Punjab Mail. However, Janta Express was discontinued. Punjab Mail which travel overnight to Delhi takes a longer time. This did not suit many people, especially those who could travel at night.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts