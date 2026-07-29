Vande Bharat train halt at Nangal triggers 'credit war' among political leaders

The inauguration of the Vande Bharat Express halt at Nangal Dam railway station on Wednesday sparked a political 'credit war' among the BJP, AAP and even rival factions within the BJP illustrating how a long pending railway demand has become an election issue ahead of the Punjab Assembly polls.

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The Amb-Delhi Vande Bharat Express made its first scheduled halt at Nangal Dam railway station at 1.40 pm amid celebrations organised by BJP workers led by the party's Punjab vice-president Subhash Sharma. Hundreds of party workers gathered at the station, turning the arrival of the train into a political show of strength.

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Sharma, who is widely considered a frontrunner for the BJP ticket from the Anandpur Sahib Assembly constituency, projected the railway halt as the outcome of his sustained efforts with the Union railway ministry. Addressing supporters, he said, "Today the Union government has fulfilled a long standing aspiration of the people of the region and demonstrated the BJP-led Union governments commitment to Punjab's development."

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The BJP leader also announced that other pending railway projects in the area, including the proposed underpass at Nangal and infrastructure works at Bhanupli railway station, would be completed in the near future.

The political significance of the event was amplified by the fact that union railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had recently acknowledged Sharma's efforts in an official communication regarding the demand for the train halt. Sharma had earlier met the Railway Minister in New Delhi seeking approval for the stop.

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However, Sharma's attempt to claim exclusive political ownership of the achievement was quickly challenged.

Within the BJP itself, another leader associated with the camp of former Rajya Sabha member Avinash Rai Khanna posted photographs on social media claiming credit for securing the Vande Bharat halt exposing struggle for party ticket from the area.

The ruling AAP also entered the contest. Anandpur Sahib MP Malwinder Singh Kang shared on social media a letter received from railway authorities regarding the commencement of the Vande Bharat halt at Nangal Dam, signalling that the party too had played a role in pursuing the demand.

The competing claims reflect trend in Punjab politics, where infrastructure projects are increasingly becoming electoral talking points. The Vande Bharat halt, once merely a transport demand, has now emerged as a symbol of political influence and administrative effectiveness.

For Sharma, the issue carries particular electoral importance. Over the past several months, he has intensified his political outreach across the Anandpur Sahib Assembly constituency, taking up local issues ranging from railway infrastructure to civic development. Political observers view the Vande Bharat halt as part of his effort to build a development centric campaign narrative before the assembly elections.

Nangal railway station occupies a unique place in the regions history because of its association with the Bhakra-Nangal project, one of independent India's landmark infrastructure ventures. Residents have long argued that despite the towns industrial and strategic importance, it has remained overlooked in major railway expansion plans. The introduction of a halt for the Amb Delhi Vande Bharat Express has therefore been welcomed by commuters, students, traders and pilgrims travelling to nearby Anandpur Sahib.

With every major party now attempting to claim ownership of the project, the Vande Bharat stop has transformed into a political issue.