Variable tariff on power up 50 paise, ‘additional burden’ irks industry

Tribune News Service

Ruchika M Khanna

Chandigarh, March 30

The Punjab Government’s decision to increase the variable tariff on power for medium and large industrial consumers by Rs 0.50 per unit, as part of the Industrial Policy-2023, has set the alarm bells ringing in industrial and political circles, with representatives calling out the government for this “additional burden”.

The fixed charges on industrial consumers, however, will remain the same. A circular to this effect has been issued on March 28. It says the variable tariff for the industry has been increased to Rs 5.50 per unit. It also mentions that the variable tariff will also see an annual increase of 3 per cent for five years that the Industrial Policy will be in operation till 2027. The policy was announced in February, but the implementation of the variable tariff is applicable from April 1.

The increase in variable power tariff has been done keeping in view the likely increase in power tariff as part of the Tariff Order for 2023-24 to be announced by the Punjab State Electricity Regulatory Commission (PSERC). The new tariff order will come into force from April 1, though it is still unclear on whether the new tariff order will be announced on Friday, considering that the model code of conduct for the Jalandhar bypoll is already in force.

Sources in the Power Department say that since there has not been any increase in the power tariff for the past four years, it is expected to be increased marginally in the coming financial year. Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has sought an annual revenue requirement (ARR) of Rs 42,753 crore for 2023-24, an increase of Rs 4,149 crore from the ongoing fiscal. If this ARR is accepted by the PSERC, the tariff could increase by Rs 0.30- Rs 0.60 per unit.

Taking this into account, the decision to increase variable tariff on industrial consumers has been taken to ensure that the government’s subsidy burden for power to the industry remains the same (@Re 1 per unit). For 2023-24, the state government has set aside Rs 3,050 crore as power subsidy for the industry.

A tariff increase in 2023-24 is inevitable, say sources, considering that buying of expensive imported coal for thermal power plants has gone up, as has the buying of expensive power on the Power Exchange during peak paddy sowing period. The implementation of the Sixth Pay Commission for employees of the state power utilities too has added to the financial burden of state power utilities, necessitating a hike in tariff for some category of consumers.

Will spell Doom for industry, says BJP

Jaiveer Singh Shergill, national spokesperson of the BJP, said, “This will spell doom for the already struggling industry. The tariff hike is a ‘betrayal’ by the AAP government, especially for the furnaces that use power as the main input and could shut shop as it makes their businesses unviable. They are already feeling unsafe because of the ‘worrisome’ law and order situation.”