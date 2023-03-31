 Variable tariff on power up 50 paise, ‘additional burden’ irks industry : The Tribune India

Variable tariff on power up 50 paise, ‘additional burden’ irks industry

Variable tariff on power up 50 paise, ‘additional burden’ irks industry


Tribune News Service

Ruchika M Khanna

Chandigarh, March 30

The Punjab Government’s decision to increase the variable tariff on power for medium and large industrial consumers by Rs 0.50 per unit, as part of the Industrial Policy-2023, has set the alarm bells ringing in industrial and political circles, with representatives calling out the government for this “additional burden”.

The fixed charges on industrial consumers, however, will remain the same. A circular to this effect has been issued on March 28. It says the variable tariff for the industry has been increased to Rs 5.50 per unit. It also mentions that the variable tariff will also see an annual increase of 3 per cent for five years that the Industrial Policy will be in operation till 2027. The policy was announced in February, but the implementation of the variable tariff is applicable from April 1.

The increase in variable power tariff has been done keeping in view the likely increase in power tariff as part of the Tariff Order for 2023-24 to be announced by the Punjab State Electricity Regulatory Commission (PSERC). The new tariff order will come into force from April 1, though it is still unclear on whether the new tariff order will be announced on Friday, considering that the model code of conduct for the Jalandhar bypoll is already in force.

Sources in the Power Department say that since there has not been any increase in the power tariff for the past four years, it is expected to be increased marginally in the coming financial year. Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has sought an annual revenue requirement (ARR) of Rs 42,753 crore for 2023-24, an increase of Rs 4,149 crore from the ongoing fiscal. If this ARR is accepted by the PSERC, the tariff could increase by Rs 0.30- Rs 0.60 per unit.

Taking this into account, the decision to increase variable tariff on industrial consumers has been taken to ensure that the government’s subsidy burden for power to the industry remains the same (@Re 1 per unit). For 2023-24, the state government has set aside Rs 3,050 crore as power subsidy for the industry.

A tariff increase in 2023-24 is inevitable, say sources, considering that buying of expensive imported coal for thermal power plants has gone up, as has the buying of expensive power on the Power Exchange during peak paddy sowing period. The implementation of the Sixth Pay Commission for employees of the state power utilities too has added to the financial burden of state power utilities, necessitating a hike in tariff for some category of consumers.

Annual hike of 3% for next five years

  • The fixed charges on industrial consumers, however, will remain the same
  • A circular to this effect has been issued on March 28
  • It says the variable tariff for the industry has been increased to Rs 5.50 per unit
  • It also mentions that the variable tariff will also see an annual increase of 3 pc for five years that the Industrial Policy will be in operation till 2027
  • The policy was announced in February, but the implementation of the variable tariff is applicable from April 1

Will spell Doom for industry, says BJP

Jaiveer Singh Shergill, national spokesperson of the BJP, said, “This will spell doom for the already struggling industry. The tariff hike is a ‘betrayal’ by the AAP government, especially for the furnaces that use power as the main input and could shut shop as it makes their businesses unviable. They are already feeling unsafe because of the ‘worrisome’ law and order situation.”

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Jalandhar

Amritpal Singh is now separated from close aide Papalpreet, who masterminded his escape

2
Patiala

Navjot Singh Sidhu walks out of jail after 10 months; slams Centre, Punjab Government

3
Trending

‘You would have thrown a big party son’: Sidhu Moosewala’s father remembers him on retirement day

4
Diaspora

Indians among 8 migrants drowned near Canada border

5
Punjab

On trail of Amritpal Singh, his aide Papalpreet Singh, Punjab cops search deras

6
Patiala

Son Karan says Navjot Sidhu will first go home to see his wife who is suffering from cancer

7
Entertainment

Uorfi Javed apologises for hurting sentiments with clothes she wears, says from now on you will see a changed me

8
Nation

Summoned by court in Patna, Rahul Gandhi may be in deeper trouble

9
Editorials

Trump’s indictment

10
Chandigarh

Fire breaks out at rotating restaurant in Panchkula, no casualty

Don't Miss

View All
Trump won't be handcuffed when he surrenders: Lawyer
World

Donald Trump won't be handcuffed when he surrenders: Lawyer

Murals, installations across Amritsar a reflection of Punjabi culture
Amritsar

Murals, installations across Amritsar a reflection of Punjabi culture

March 233% wetter; rain highest in 3 years in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

March 233% wetter; rain highest in 3 years in Chandigarh

RPF constable saves woman, child from falling under moving train in Gurugram; video goes viral
Delhi

RPF constable saves woman, child from falling under moving train in Gurugram; video goes viral

Virat Kohli shares his Class 10 marksheet with inspirational message
Sports

Virat Kohli shares his Class 10 marksheet with inspirational message

Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha spotted at Delhi airport amid wedding rumours
Trending

Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha spotted at Delhi airport amid wedding rumours

Actress Deepti Naval finally meets an old relative she’d been searching for in ‘obscure’ Punjab village
Trending

Actress Deepti Naval finally meets an old relative she'd been searching for in 'obscure' Punjab village

Man claims ChatGPT saved his dog’s life after vet couldn’t diagnose problem
Science Technology

Man claims ChatGPT saved his dog’s life after vet couldn’t diagnose problem

Top News

Navjot Sidhu to be released from jail by noon

Navjot Singh Sidhu walks out of jail after 10 months; slams Centre, Punjab Government

Former PPCC chief says he would visit Sidhu Moosewala's hous...

Delhi Police files chargesheet in Kanjhawala hit-and-drag case

Delhi Police file chargesheet in Kanjhawala hit-and-drag case

Metropolitan Magistrate Sanya Dalal has posted the matter fo...

Nakkiana toll plaza on Kiratpur Sahib-Nangal-Una road closed

Nakkiana toll plaza on Kiratpur Sahib-Nangal-Una road in Punjab closed

Bhagwant Mann says it is the eighth toll plaza shut down by ...

Sikh shopkeeper shot dead in Pakistan’s Peshawar

Sikh shopkeeper shot dead in Pakistan's Peshawar

Dyal Singh, 35, was killed on the spot

NATO keen to engage with India, says top official

NATO keen to engage with India, says top official

‘NATO has shifted noticeably in its engagement with nations ...


Cities

View All

Amritsar MC collects Rs 33.50 crore property tax, Rs 6 crore more than last fiscal’s

Amritsar MC collects Rs 33.50 crore property tax, Rs 6 crore more than last fiscal’s

Murals, installations across Amritsar a reflection of Punjabi culture

Cop convicted, 3 acquitted for kidnapping 4 Tarn Taran residents in 1992

Tarn Taran village panchayat forms anti-drug committees

Tarn Taran: Granthi's leg chopped off in attack

Body of two of family found in Bathinda lake

Body of two of family found in Bathinda lake

60 high-risk criminals including Lawrence Bishnoi, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria lodged in Bathinda jail's 'dead zone'

Minor girls run away from home to meet jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Bathinda

Class XI Admissions: Administration mulls 85% reservation for Chandigarh govt school students

Class XI Admissions: Administration mulls 85% reservation for Chandigarh govt school students

March 233% wetter; rain highest in 3 years in Chandigarh

At fourth auction in Chandigarh, only seven of 36 liquor vends go

Fire breaks out at rotating restaurant in Panchkula, no casualty

Beautification Plan: Panchkula MC to repair kerbs, recarpet roads

Delhi Police files chargesheet in Kanjhawala hit-and-drag case

Delhi Police file chargesheet in Kanjhawala hit-and-drag case

Mercury settles at low of 15.7 deg C in Delhi, light rain likely during day

Arvind Kejriwal steps up attack on PM Modi over degree issue; BJP hits back

Covid cases on the rise in Haryana, spurt in NCR

Amid Covid surge, Delhi CM says mask not mandatory

Fresh rain spells more trouble for farmers

Fresh rain spells more trouble for farmers

Jalandhar: Former DCP Rajinder Singh to join BJP today

Man sets 2 daughters ablaze, booked

Partap Singh Bajwa, Raja Warring lead march in Jalandhar

Poster war: BJP moves EC against AAP

Tenders floated to buy 4 sweeping machines

Tenders floated to buy 4 sweeping machines

Police raid two paan shops, seize e-cigarettes, 4 hookahs

Wheat crop on 25K hectares damaged in Ludhiana

e-rickshaws for garbage lifting gather dust, NGO holds protest

Covid: 1 death, 10 fresh cases

Navjot Sidhu’s son Karan says happy to see father coming out of jail, was a tough time for the family

Son Karan says Navjot Sidhu will first go home to see his wife who is suffering from cancer

Navjot Singh Sidhu walks out of jail after 10 months; slams Centre, Punjab Government

Light rain worries farmers in Patiala district

307 students awarded degrees in Patiala

Play highlights struggle of families on foreign lands