Varinder Kumar appointed Punjab Vigilance Bureau Chief Director

Chandigarh, May 31
The Punjab government has appointed Varinder Kumar as the new Chief Director, Vigilance Bureau.
He has been appointed in place of Ishwar Singh.
Ishwar Singh will report to the Department of Home Affairs and Justice, Punjab, for further posting.
It was said in a state government order.
Punjab will have to appoint a new DGP/ADGP of the state prisons department. Varinder Kumar currently heads the Prisons department.
