Various organisations hold protest outside PAU as Bhagwant Mann participates in debate

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 1

Amid deployment of heavy police force at the gate of the Punjab Agricultural University here, in view of the debate called by Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, several people and unions staged protests outside the PAU against the state government.

Harish Rai Dhanda of the Shiromani Akali Dal raised slogans against the government for not letting him enter the university. Jai Parkash Jain said he wasn't allowed in either. Social activist Satish Thaman was also not allowed to go in.

Besides, members of the Overaged Berozgar Union were stopped by the police from entering the university.

The members of Main Punjabi Manch led by former DSP Balwinder Singh Sekhon staged a protest against the government outside the university.

The BEd and TET pass unemployed teachers and Unemployed PTI Teachers Union also protested against the government.

