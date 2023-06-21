Varsity Bill to increase political interference, caution academics

Tribune News Service

Deepkamal Kaur

Jalandhar, June 20

The Assembly’s move to pass a Bill to replace the Governor as the Chancellor of universities in Punjab with the Chief Minister has not gone down well with academics across the state.

The VCs of the universities, managements and principals of the affiliated colleges are of the view that the move will increase the political interference of the ruling party and will make the atmosphere non-conducive for academics.

No government official was ready to come on record but almost everyone said that the bill would not get cleared to become a law since it has to be signed by the Governor himself and he was unlikely to do it.

Rajinder Mohan Chhina, president, Punjab Aided Colleges Management Federation, said, “I think that the move is just meant to misguide the people as it will not get the Governor’s sanction. It is a wrong precedent which the government is trying to set. Since Independence, the charge of the Chancellor of the universities in Punjab has been with the Governor and should not have been challenged.”

The principal of a government-aided college in Jalandhar said, “We will be affected in every way if the CM becomes the Chancellor of Guru Nanak Dev University, under which our college is functioning. Our grants will remain at stake. We are already facing a deadlock on the issue of holding admissions through a common portal.”