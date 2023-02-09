Varsity charges Rs 50K to take previous exams

Tribune News Service

Aman Sood

Patiala, February 8

Cash-strapped Punjabi University, Patiala, is charging Rs 50,000 fee (golden chance) from former students, who failed to complete their courses, and want to appear for exam again.

“Students, who could not complete their courses, can now appear for exam by paying Rs 50,000 in the form of a golden chance,” said a university official.

Though students claimed that the university was charging an exorbitant fee, the authorities said a special permission had to be obtained from the Vice-Chancellor. Earlier, exam under the special chance were held during the pandemic in 2021.

Though 50 former students have filled the forms to avail the golden chance, only 14 deposited the fee so far.

“I filled the form, but Rs 50,000 fee is too much. I work as a peon and earn a meager salary of Rs 8,500 per month. How will I complete my post-graduation?” said a former student.

Vice-Chancellor Arvind said the fee had been fixed by the Syndicate a few years ago. “After receiving requests, I decided to extend this special scheme for all students, who failed to clear their exams either through reappear or improvement,” he said.

Navjot Kaur, Registrar, Punjabi University, said, the university was offering a chance to those students who could not obtain their degrees. “This is a special initiative of the university. Even students from the 1982 batch have approached us,” she said.