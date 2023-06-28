Varsity official sacked over fake attendance

Tribune News Service

Ravneet Singh

Patiala, June 27

Punjabi University, Patiala, today dismissed an adhoc security supervisor Rupinder Singh for marking attendance of two outsourced workers.

Two registers The security office allegedly used two attendance registers, one for temporary and another for the final attendance

A number of individuals who didn’t work at the university were marked present in the final attendance register

Ironically, one of the “ghost” staffer was Rupinder’s son who has been staying abroad and the other a woman. The scam continued till 2021, when the university brought all the security guards into its fold. The university acted on the basis of a report submitted by a committee formed in October last year.

Arvinder Singh, a security guard, claimed that the security office used two attendance registers—one for temporary and another for the final attendance. He alleged that a number of individuals who had not worked at the university were marked present in the final attendance register.

Other security guards alleged that the misappropriation of funds began in 2013 and continued till 2021, when all the outsourced security guards were brought under the university’s fold.

Professor Arvind, Vice-Chancellor, Punjabi University, said, “We have started the recovery process and the inquiry is underway.”

In another incident, the university authorities dismissed an ad hoc security guard Bhupinder Kumar on the allegations of eve-teasing and harassing girls at a hostel.

The Vice-Chancellor said, “The allegations were very serious. We dismissed Bhupinder Kumar after conducting an inquiry.”