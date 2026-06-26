Guru Angad Dev vet varsity turns small eggs into big opportunity

Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) is in the final stages of developing a protein-rich egg spread made from small-sized eggs, a product aimed at improving returns for poultry farmers while offering a nutritious food option for consumers.

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The university says the innovation could benefit farmers, processors and consumers by converting low-value eggs into a higher-value product.

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“In the poultry industry, eggs are primarily classified by weight. Small or pullet eggs, weighing 38-42 gm, are produced by young hens that have just started laying. Despite having a higher yolk-to-white ratio, these eggs fetch lower prices than larger eggs,” said Dr Nitin Mehta, Professor-cum-Head of the Department of Livestock Products Technology.

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Small-sized eggs account for nearly 15-20 per cent of production in commercial layer flocks. However, farmers often sell them at throwaway prices.

Poultry farmer Gurdev Singh said 15-20 eggs out of every 100 produced are small-sized. Eggs weighing about 40 gm fetch around Rs 2 each, while 45-gm eggs sell for Rs 3. Standard eggs above 56 gm are priced at about Rs 5, while jumbo eggs weighing more than 63 gm can fetch up to Rs 7 each.

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According to experts, processing small eggs into spreads or powder can raise their value to the equivalent of Rs 8-12 per egg, with margins ranging from 30 to 55 per cent.

“By turning low-grade eggs into high-value products, the initiative strengthens the poultry value chain and highlights the importance of research-driven solutions for farmers and consumers,” said GADVASU Vice-Chancellor Dr JPS Gill. Dr Pavan Kumar, a scientist in the department, said, “The spread has been designed as a healthier, ready-to-eat alternative to mayonnaise. Rich in essential amino acids, it offers better shelf life and wider culinary applications than raw eggs.”