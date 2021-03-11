Vaccination hesitancy in Sangrur's rural belt

Tribune News Service

Parvesh Sharma

Sangrur, April 24

Despite efforts of the Health Department, residents of Sangrur, which was badly affected by Covid last year, are not showing interest in vaccination. Till now, 90.43 per cent residents have received the first dose while only 65 per cent have received the second dose.

Campaign fails to give desired results Health officials are hopeful that after the latest directive of making masks mandatory, there will be an increase in vaccination.

However, the authorities are facing problems in convincing rural residents to go for vaccination.

A special campaign of the Health Department to conduct vaccination during the wheat procurement season has also failed to produce desired results.

However, the authorities are facing problems in convincing rural residents to go for vaccination. Figures showed that in many urban areas, including Sangrur, Dhuri, Sunam, Bhawanigarh and even on the outskirts of towns, most residents had received the first dose and were also keen to get the second one. In rural areas like Kauhrian, Longowal, Sherpur and Moonak, locals have not shown interest in getting vaccinated.

“I have not got the first dose yet. Health employees regularly visit us to convince us to get vaccinated. Since after taking the first dose, I might have fever and will have to take leave, I am not taking it,” said Raj Kumar, a migrant labourer working in the Sangrur grain market.

Not only labourers, but many farmers are also hesitant to opt for vaccination. “There are no Covid cases now so there is no need to take vaccine,” said Sulakhan Singh, a farmer.

Till June 2021, the district had witnessed 796 Covid deaths. Of these, the highest 121 were from the Sangrur health block, followed by Longowal (115), Moonak (84), Kauhrian (75) and other blocks. Of the total deaths, 604 took place from January to June while 411 were reported in May. The case fatality rate (CFR) of 5.13 per cent was also the highest here.

“Our teams are trying to vaccinate maximum number of residents to prevent the Covid spread. The government has made the masks mandatory now and we are hopeful that now residents will get vaccinated,” said Dr Parminder Kaur, Civil Surgeon, Sangrur.