Vigilance Bureau arrests 2 govt school principals in fake bill scam in Gurdaspur, Pathankot

Tribune News Service

Gurdaspur, November 1

The Vigilance Bureau arrested two government school principals for raising fake bills to the tune of Rs 16.40 lakh during a teachers’ training programme held in Gurdaspur and Pathankot in 2016-17.

Rakesh Gupta, Principal of Government Senior Secondary School, Bhagowal, and Rampal, Principal of Government Senior Secondary School, Kathlour, were apprehended by the Ludhiana unit of the bureau from their respective schools this morning.

Two other persons, one based in Gurdaspur and the other in Dinanagar, were also taken into custody. The whistle-blowers in this case are Rajwant Singh, a Gurdaspur-based retired school lecturer, and Rajiv Kumar, an RTI activist from Dinanagar.

Both Gupta and Rampal are the kingpins of the rip-off in which fraudulent invoices were raised to account for the expenditure incurred on 4,000 teachers during a training stint held five years ago.

In order to prove that Rs 16.40 lakh had been spent on the training exercise, they roped in some shopkeeper acquaintances and connived with them to prepare fake bills.

The bills showed that 4,000 chairs were rented for five days at a cost of Rs 10 per chair. The total expenditure comes to Rs 2 lakh. The chairs were actually taken from the District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), Gurdaspur. The cost of the projectors was pegged at Rs 8 lakh, stationery at Rs 40,000, expenses for cleanliness and drinking water at Rs 2 lakh while Rs 4 lakh was earmarked as miscellaneous expenditure. The projectors, computers and allied equipment were taken from two other government schools.

When Education Department officials sensed that they might have been taken for a ride, an inquiry was initiated by the Gurdaspur DEO (Secondary). The probe exonerated both Gupta and Rampal. At that time, too, teachers’ unions had questioned the genuineness of the so-called probe.

#Gurdaspur #pathankot