 Vigilance Bureau arrests 2 govt school principals in fake bill scam in Gurdaspur, Pathankot : The Tribune India

Vigilance Bureau arrests 2 govt school principals in fake bill scam in Gurdaspur, Pathankot

Vigilance Bureau arrests 2 govt school principals in fake bill scam in Gurdaspur, Pathankot


Tribune News Service

Gurdaspur, November 1

The Vigilance Bureau arrested two government school principals for raising fake bills to the tune of Rs 16.40 lakh during a teachers’ training programme held in Gurdaspur and Pathankot in 2016-17.

Rakesh Gupta, Principal of Government Senior Secondary School, Bhagowal, and Rampal, Principal of Government Senior Secondary School, Kathlour, were apprehended by the Ludhiana unit of the bureau from their respective schools this morning.

Two other persons, one based in Gurdaspur and the other in Dinanagar, were also taken into custody. The whistle-blowers in this case are Rajwant Singh, a Gurdaspur-based retired school lecturer, and Rajiv Kumar, an RTI activist from Dinanagar.

Both Gupta and Rampal are the kingpins of the rip-off in which fraudulent invoices were raised to account for the expenditure incurred on 4,000 teachers during a training stint held five years ago.

In order to prove that Rs 16.40 lakh had been spent on the training exercise, they roped in some shopkeeper acquaintances and connived with them to prepare fake bills.

The bills showed that 4,000 chairs were rented for five days at a cost of Rs 10 per chair. The total expenditure comes to Rs 2 lakh. The chairs were actually taken from the District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), Gurdaspur. The cost of the projectors was pegged at Rs 8 lakh, stationery at Rs 40,000, expenses for cleanliness and drinking water at Rs 2 lakh while Rs 4 lakh was earmarked as miscellaneous expenditure. The projectors, computers and allied equipment were taken from two other government schools.

When Education Department officials sensed that they might have been taken for a ride, an inquiry was initiated by the Gurdaspur DEO (Secondary). The probe exonerated both Gupta and Rampal. At that time, too, teachers’ unions had questioned the genuineness of the so-called probe.

#Gurdaspur #pathankot

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Jalandhar

Five associated with Lakhbir Singh Landa gang arrested after 7-hour search operation in Jalandhar village

2
Entertainment

Punjabi singer AP Dhillon hospitalised after suffering injury on US tour, postpones San Francisco, Los Angeles concerts

3
Ludhiana

Many faint as gas leaks at Ludhiana factory; NDRF team reaches spot

4
Haryana

Punjab and Haryana High Court to have record 13 women judges

5
World

Report claims Canada exploiting Indian students for ‘cheap labour’

6
Entertainment

Actor Rambha, her kids get injured in car accident in Canada; wishes pour in after she posts pictures of mishap

7
Nation

Morbi bridge collapse: PM Modi inspects mishap site; speaks to survivors, officials

8
Entertainment

Migos rapper Takeoff, 28, shot dead in Houston while playing dice with his uncle

9
Trending

Video: Priyanka Chopra returns to India after 3 years, gets mobbed as she lands at Mumbai airport

10
Trending

Watch: Pakistan teacher marries student 32-year younger to him after initially rejecting her proposal

Don't Miss

View All
Paralysed, stray dog finds home in Canada
Patiala

Paralysed, stray dog finds home in Canada

Watch: Virat Kohli posts leaked video of his hotel room in Perth, says horrific experience ‘made him feel very paranoid about his privacy’
Trending

Watch: Virat Kohli posts leaked video of his hotel room in Perth, says horrific experience 'made me feel very paranoid about my privacy'

Statue honouring Sikh soldiers unveiled in United Kingdom
Punjab

Statue honouring Sikh soldiers unveiled in United Kingdom

Elon Musk says Twitter will revise how it verifies users
World

Twitter may soon charge for blue tick mark every month; know the subscription fee

30 cases in 24 hours, dengue grips Mohali
Chandigarh

30 cases in 24 hours, dengue grips Mohali

Sidhu Moosewala murder: Punjabi singer’s father Balkaur Singh threatens to leave country if justice not delivered within month
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder: Punjabi singer’s father Balkaur Singh threatens to leave country if justice not delivered within month

‘I have suffered a lot’: Thief returns valuables stolen from temple with apology note
Trending

‘I have suffered a lot’: Thief returns valuables stolen from temple with apology note

Watch: As Rahul Gandhi suddenly starts to sprint with kids, others are forced to run during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Telangana
Nation

Watch: As Rahul Gandhi suddenly starts to sprint with kids, others are forced to run during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Telangana

Top News

Delhi morning air remains 'very poor', NCR borders on 'severe'

Delhi morning air remains 'very poor', NCR borders on 'severe'

Contractors who repaired Morbi bridge not qualified for such work: Prosecution tells court

Contractors who repaired Morbi bridge not qualified for such work: Prosecution tells court

Fair market access only way forward: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at SCO meet

Fair market access only way forward: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at SCO meet

Says better connectivity in region need of hour

Xi's re-election as General Secretary of CCP might witness a ‘world worse than what Mao Zedong created’

Xi's re-election as General Secretary of CCP might witness a ‘world worse than what Mao Zedong created’

At Rs 1.52L crore, October GST kitty 2nd-highest ever

At Rs 1.52L crore, October GST kitty 2nd-highest ever

Barring Delhi & J&K, north Indian states see uptick


Cities

View All

50-year-old man shot dead by elder brother, nephews

50-year-old man shot dead by elder brother, nephews

Couple's blind murder case solved, 5 held

Over 2 months on, no breakthrough yet

Potholed link roads cry for repair

Microforest inaugurated at border village

Bathinda, Mansa record fewer cases

Bathinda, Mansa record fewer farm fire cases

Centre pulls plug on smart meter project in Chandigarh

Centre pulls plug on smart meter project in Chandigarh

Chandigarh MC gets cracking, starts removing overhead cables as deadline ends

EWS admissions in Chandigarh schools set to go online from Dec 19

French experts to help restore, protect heritage

Chandigarh gets air link with Indore

Delhi morning air remains 'very poor', NCR borders on 'severe'

Delhi morning air remains 'very poor', NCR borders on 'severe'

Air quality ‘very poor’ in Delhi

Fire at Narela slipper factory claims 2 lives

Free yoga classes to continue: Delhi CM

Couple, domestic help found murdered in Delhi; 2 arrested

Phagwara gets mother & child care hospital

Phagwara gets mother & child care hospital

Audio of ‘money for surgery’ goes viral, doctor suspended

Act against illegally constructed structures, Jalandhar MC officials directed

F&CC meet on November 4

Park at Guru Nanakpura in bad shape; residents rue Jalandhar MC apathy

3 booked for blackmailing spa owner, 2 in police net

3 booked for blackmailing spa owner, 2 in police net

Salujas conned banks to turn small family business into big empire

Robbers blind fuel station staff with chilli powder, flee with Rs 7L

Feroze Gandhi Market traders, staff slam hike in parking rates

Ludhiana's winter wear industry feels the chill

Only those well versed in Punjabi eligible for govt jobs: Minister

Only those well versed in Punjabi eligible for govt jobs: Minister

Principal Secretary visits grain market, finds discrepancies

PLW cleanliness drive at offices, workshops

No one eligible to head Language Department of Punjab: Hayer

Patiala: Water samples of six health centres fail test