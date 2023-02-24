 VB arrests AAP MLA Rattan for corruption : The Tribune India

VB arrests AAP MLA Rattan for corruption

AAP legislator Amit Rattan Kotfatta being produced in a court in Bathinda on Thursday. Tribune photo: Pawan Sharma



Tribune News Service

Bathinda, February 23

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Bathinda Rural Amit Rattan Kotfatta was arrested by a team of the Bathinda Vigilance Bureau (VB) from Rajpura near the Shambhu border on the Amritsar-Delhi national highway in a bribery case days after his close aide was arrested by the VB in this case at Bathinda.

The MLA was taken to the Civil Hospital at 7 am today where his medical examination was conducted. Later in the day, he was presented before a court amid tight security, which remanded him in five-day police custody till February 27.

His aide Risham, whose police remand ended today, was also presented before the court, which extended his remand by a day.

The VB and the state government were under pressure as both were accused of shielding the MLA while arresting only his aide. The government also feared a protest by opposition parties over the issue in the House during the Budget session.

Sources claimed that voice samples of Amit Rattan were confirmed in a forensic examination of an audio recording after which the CMO gave nod for action against him.

In a complaint lodged by Prithpal Kumar, husband of Ghudda village sarpanch Seema Rani, he had alleged that the MLA had demanded a bribe of Rs 5 lakh from him in lieu of releasing a development grant of Rs 25 lakh from the BDPO, Sangat, to the gram panchayat.

On February 16, the VB had arrested MLA’s close aide Risham Garg at the Circuit House gate in Bathinda after the complaint by the husband of Ghudda village sarpanch. At that time, MLA Rattan was inside a room at Circuit House and the complainant had claimed that the MLA had told him to hand over Rs 4 lakh to Resham Garg. Meanwhile, releasing a video, SAD leader Daljit Cheema alleged that the government tried to shield its MLA, but following pressure from various parties, it was forced to arrest him today. He demanded an independent inquiry against the MLA. Congress workers, led by Harvinder Laddi, today staged a protest at the VB office in Bathinda demanding a CBI probe into the matter.

Rattan is no stranger to controversy. He was expelled from the SAD over allegations of duping party workers on the pretext of providing them with business opportunities in 2020. However, no case was registered against him at that time.

In 2022, ahead of the Assembly poll, he succeeded in getting the AAP ticket for the Bathinda Rural segment. Banking on an AAP wave in the Malwa region, Rattan was able to win the seat with a margin of 35,479 votes.

Coming out of the district courts, Rattan said, “ I am a loyal solider of the party and I have full faith in the judiciary.” This is the third time after Vijay Singla and Fauja Singh Sarari that the AAP government’s image has been dented in the past one year. Rattan becomes the second party MLA to be arrested on charges of graft after former Health Minister Vijay Singla. Recently, the Chief Minister had also dropped Fauja Singh Sarari from the Cabinet after allegations of corruption against him.

