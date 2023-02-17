VB arrests AAP MLA's aide with Rs 4 lakh bribe money

Tribune News Service

Sukhmeet Bhasin

Bathinda, February 16

The Vigilance Bureau (VB) today arrested Bathinda Rural AAP MLA Amit Rattan’s close aide Resham Garg, a resident of Samana in Patiala, while taking a bribe of Rs 4 lakh at the gate of Circuit House here.

MLA asked me to pay bribe: Complainant Complainant Pritpal Kumar, husband of Seema Rani, sarpanch of Ghuda village in Sangat block of Bathinda district, alleged that MLA Amit Rattan had spoken to him and asked him to give the money to Resham Garg Garg not linked to me: MLA rattan In a video message, MLA Amit Rattan alleged that Resham Garg was not his PA and was not linked to him

He demanded a thorough probe into the matter & said it was an attempt by the Opposition to defame the AAP

A spokesperson for the Vigilance Bureau said Garg had been arrested on the basis of a complaint lodged by Pritpal Kumar, husband of Seema Rani, sarpanch of Ghuda village in Sangat block of Bathinda district. He said the complainant approached the bureau alleging that the accused was demanding a bribe of Rs 5 lakh from his wife in lieu of releasing a government grant of Rs 25 lakh from the BDPO, Sangat, to the gram panchayat, Ghuda. He alleged that the suspect had taken Rs 50,000 as bribe and was demanding the remaining money.

The Vigilance Bureau laid a trap and arrested the suspect red-handed in the presence of two official witnesses while taking a bribe of Rs 4 lakh as a the second instalment from the complainant. A case has been registered against the suspect at the Vigilance bureau police station, Bathinda, under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Pritpal alleged that MLA Amit Rattan had spoken to him and asked him to give the money to Garg.

Garg was nabbed by the VB while he was going out in a car with the money. MLA Amit Rattan was present in a room at Circuit House. Later, both Amit Rattan and his close aide were questioned at Circuit House by the VB team for more than two hours.

Later, Garg was taken by the police in a police vehicle.

Reacting to the issue, Bathinda MP Harsimrat Badal tweeted, “Kattar beiman sarkar gave ticket to Amit Rattan after he was expelled from the SAD for corruption. Now, AAP MLA Rattan caught red-handed while taking bribe from a sarpanch of my constituency. Bhagwant is trying to shift blame on his PA. Why aren’t they arresting the MLA and probing his deeds?”

Tension ran high when BJP workers, headed by former MLA and BJP’s Bathinda president Sarup Chand Singla reached the spot . AAP workers present there also entered into heated arguments with the BJP leaders and more police force was called to keep the situation under control.