VB arrests Malerkotla ASI for taking Rs 5,000 bribe

Tribune News Service

Sangrur, October 4

The Vigilance Bureau (VB) has arrested Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Harjinder Singh, who was posted at the Sandour police station in Malerkotla, for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 5,000.

The VB spokesperson stated that the arrest was made following the complaint of Sandeep Singh Sonu, a resident of Jhuner village, Malerkotla.

The complainant stated that the ASI had conducted a search of his residence on the suspicion of narcotics, however, no drugs were recovered during the search.

Despite this, the ASI allegedly demanded Rs 7,000 to avoid implicating the complainant under the NDPS Act. Feeling coerced, the complainant agreed to pay a bribe of Rs 5,000 to resolve the matter.

After receiving the complaint, the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the VB conducted a preliminary investigation and subsequently nabbed Harjinder in the presence of two official witnesses.

