VB arrests health worker for taking Rs 50,000 bribe

Our Correspondent

Ferozepur, October 20

The Vigilance Bureau (VB) arrested Sanjeev Singh of Bareke village, a field worker at Mamdot Civil Hospital here, for taking a bribe of Rs 50,000.

The VB said Sanjeev was arrested following a complaint by Jagdish Singh, a resident of Mallwal Qadeem in Ferozepur. The complainant had alleged that Sanjeev had taken a bribe of Rs 50,000 for helping him in lieu of amendment in a medico-legal report (MLR).

“The complainant had recorded the conversation regarding payment of bribe money,” an official said.

#Ferozepur