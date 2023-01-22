VB arrests inspector for taking Rs 7L bribe

Chandigarh, January 21
The Vigilance Bureau (VB) has nabbed an inspector, Baljit Singh, for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 7 lakh.
Baljit Singh, posted with the traffic police at Tarn Taran, was arrested on a complaint of Sharnjit Singh Jimmi, a resident of Model Town, Kharar.
The complainant approached the VB alleging that the police official was demanding a bribe of Rs 10,00,000 in lieu of getting exemption for his parents from appearance in a court case. He said the police official had asked for the bribe in two instalments — Rs 7 lakh and Rs 3 lakh.
A VB team laid a trap and the police official was caught taking a bribe of Rs 7 lakh in the presence of two official witnesses.
A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the police official at the VB police station, SAS Nagar.
