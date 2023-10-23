VB arrests SBS Nagar man in grain transport tender scam

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 22

The Vigilance Bureau (VB) has arrested Yashpal of Udhanwal village in SBS Nagar district for his role in a fraud regarding labour cartage and transport tenders for grain markets of the district. He had allegedly connived with certain contractors and officers/employees of the Food and Civil Supplies Department and procurement agencies for the fraud.

A VB official said a case had been registered against the accused. The official said the tenders for labour cartage and transport for wheat, paddy and stock articles in 2020-21 were sought, for which Honey Kumar, proprietor of the RS Cooperative Labour and Construction Society, had submitted tenders for Nawanshahr and Rahon clusters. PG Godown, another firm, had filed tenders for Nawanshahr only at basic tender rates, but these were rejected by the department.

The tenders were awarded to contractor Telu Ram for the Nawanshahr cluster at 71 per cent higher rate and the Rahon cluster at 72 per cent higher rates. For the tenders called for 2022-23, Honey again submitted the same at basic rates for labour works in Rahon and Nawanshahr clusters, but the district tender allocation committee rejected his bids and allotted labour tenders to contractor Ajaypal at 73 per cent higher rates for the works in the Nawanshahr cluster and 72 per cent higher for Rahon cluster.

During the investigation, it was found that in these lists a large number of vehicles such as scooters, motorcycles, cars, pickups, tractor-trailers, trucks, LPG tankers, and harvesters, etc. were mentioned despite the fact that foodgrains could not be transported on these.

Besides, it was established that fake registration numbers of vehicles had been mentioned in the gate passes. The officials concerned of the department had also cleared bills of the said contractors for the work done without verifying these fake gate passes.