VB arrests six in GST scam

Chandigarh, September 13
The Vigilance Bureau (VB) today arrested six passers/ mediators in the GST-evasion scam. They were bribing officials, who in turn were giving them escape routes to evade taxes and GST during the checking of vehicles carrying unfurnished items like iron scrap and furnished goods by imposing a smaller penalty.
A VB spokesperson said a case had already been registered under various sections of the IPC and the Prevention of Corruption Act at the VB police station, Mohali, on August 21. Those arrested today are Balwinder Singh, alias Babu Ram, Sachin Kumar Luthra, Pawan Kumar, alias Kala, Ajay Kumar, Randhir Singh and Avtar Singh.
He said the suspects were actively involved in the nexus of passing vehicles belonging to different states carrying iron scrap/furnished goods without paying requisite GST amount in connivance with corrupt officials, who took hefty monthly bribes.
