VB arrests Ferozepur stenographer for taking bribe

Ferozepur, May 23
The Vigilance Bureau sleuths have nabbed the stenographer of the Ferozepur SDM while he was allegedly taking bribe of Rs 10,000.
The VB officials said that as per the complainant, the accused had demanded a bribe of Rs 25,000 for helping him to get transferred a share of residential house in the name of his sister as an application in this regard was pending in the office of SDM.
“After the preliminary investigation, our team laid a trap during which the accused was caught red handed while accepting first instalment of bribe, Rs 10,000, from the complainant,” said a VB official.
