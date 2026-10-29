VB chargesheet claims Rs 737-cr trail in DA case against Majithia

With Punjab heading towards the 2027 Assembly elections, the controversy is expected to remain a major political flashpoint.

The confrontation between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Majithia has been a key political issue since the 2017 Assembly elections, triggering courtroom battles, defamation suits and aggressive political campaigns, including AAP’s billboard drives targeting the Akali leader.

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He said these firms and their financial dealings constituted a significant part of the alleged money trail under scrutiny.

The case against Majithia was registered under Sections 13(1)(e) and 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, along with Section 120-B (criminal conspiracy). The FIR was registered by the Vigilance Bureau at Mohali on June 25, 2025.

Pannu said the investigation continued after the arrest of co-accused Harpreet Singh Gulati, resulting in supplementary chargesheets filed in November 2025 and January 2026. He added that the name of Gajpat Singh Grewal, described as a close relative of Majithia, had surfaced during the investigation and was named under Section 120-B.

AAP further alleged that two of Majithia’s associates, Satpreet Singh, alias Satta, and Parminder Singh, alias Pindi, were currently in Canada. Pannu said the Punjab Government was urging the Centre to pursue their extradition so that alleged international drug network links could be investigated.

Responding to the allegations, Majithia accused AAP and its national leadership of misleading Punjabis by portraying a disproportionate assets case as a drug trafficking case. He alleged that the government was attempting to divert attention from pressing issues facing Punjab.

Majithia said AAP leaders had repeatedly levelled drug-related allegations against him and recalled that AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal had apologised in court in 2018 for earlier accusations.

His counsel, DS Sobti, argued that the material cited in the DA case could not automatically be treated as evidence of drug trafficking. He questioned claims being made about the supplementary chargesheet and said only court records could establish the actual position.

Majithia also disputed the allegation that Rs 736 crore constituted drug money, asserting that the government had failed to establish any such link. Sobti further argued that cash deposits alone could not be labelled black money without examining their source and supporting evidence.