VB chief gets additional charge

Our Correspondent

Chandigarh: The government has given the additional charge of Special DGP (Intelligence) to Punjab Vigilance Bureau chief Varinder Kumar. TNS

Meet to discuss procurement

Chandigarh: In order to resolve pending issues with Jute Commissioner of India, Container Corporation of India and Indian Jute Mills Association, Ghanshyam Thori (Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs Director) visited Kolkata. The meet was arranged to ensure smooth procurement of paddy in the upcoming season. TNS

Farmer ends life

Muktsar: A 50-year-old farmer, Harmandar Singh of Ghagga village, ended his life by allegedly consuming a poisonous substance on Thursday. His mother told the media that her son had borrowed some money from a commission agent but the latter was trying to attach his eight-acre agricultural land, thus he had been upset for some time. The police have started an investigation. TNS

3 booked for kidnapping

Abohar: The police have registered a case under Sections 365, 323, 148 and 149 of the IPC on the complaint of Sant Nagar resident Gaurav who alleged that he was kidnapped from outside a hotel in Jain Nagar on Wednesday and taken to a house where he was tortured. Raman Kumar of Ladhuka, Raju of Malout and Bhalu have been named in the FIR. None has been held so far. OC

Two run over by trains

Abohar: A 30-year-old man, as Jitender Jat of Ruherianwali village, was reportedly run over by a train near Mohanpura village. The body of Lal Chand Meghwal (40) of Malkana village was also found on a rail line near a brick kiln in Sriganganagar. Their bodies were handed over to their families after autopsies. OC

Minor girl recovered

Abohar: A team of Khuiyansarwer police claimed to have recovered a minor girl from the house of Satnam Singh in Asa Buttar village. ASI Rajvir Singh said a case was registered under Sections 366 and 363A of the IPC and Satnam held. The victim who was allegedly kidnapped from Dhinganwali village.