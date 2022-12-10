Punjab Vigilance Bureau fails to get record in LED streetlights scam

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 9

Amid the probe in the purchase of nearly 80,000 LED lights, the Vigilance Bureau (VB) has failed to get record from the Local Government despite repeated reminders.

LED lights worth crores were bought by the civic bodies during term of the previous Congress government.

A top government functionary said after failing to get information from the department, the VB has written to the Principal Secretary, Local Government, to supply the information at the earliest.

Local Bodies Minister Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjer said the department would certainly give the VB the required record.

The Vigilance has sought to know the details of the tenders for the smart LED streetlights, participating companies for the tenders and agreement signed with the shortlisted firms for the installation of LED lights by different civic bodies under the Patiala cluster.

Navjot Singh Sidhu and Brahm Mohindra were Local Government ministers during the Congress regime.

The VB suspects that LED lights were purchased at inflated rates and were of poor quality.

