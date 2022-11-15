Punjab Vigilance Bureau files chargesheet against ex-minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu

Legal Correspondent

Ludhiana, November 14

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Monday filed a 1,556-page chargesheet against former minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu, contractor Telu Ram and commission agent Krishan Lal in an alleged foodgrain transportation tenders scam.

The court of Dr Ajit Atri, Additional Sessions Judge, Ludhiana, has fixed the next hearing of the case on November 25. The accused will be called to the court on the next hearing.

The former minister was arrested on August 22 on the charges of cheating and corruption under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Telu Ram and others were also booked in the case registered at the Ludhiana VB police station. The chargesheet was presented against the accused under Section 173 of the Code of Criminal Procedure. The accused are in the jail as their bail applications have been dismissed by a local court as well as the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

Further investigation in the case was under progress and a supplementary chargesheet against the other accused would be submitted in due course, claimed Vigilance Bureau officials.

#bharat bhushan ashu #Punjab Vigilance Bureau