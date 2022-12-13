VB files chargesheet against former minister

Chandigarh December 12
The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Monday submitted charge sheet (Challan) before a competent court at SAS Nagar against former minister Sunder Sham Arora on completion of partial investigation in a bribery case. The supplementary charge sheet would be presented in due course as further investigation is being conducted in the case.
A VB spokesperson said a bribery case was registered against former Punjab minister on the complaint of Manmohan Kumar, posted as Assistant Inspector General (AIG) of Police, VB.
AIG Manmohan Kumar gave a complaint to the Chief Director, Vigilance Bureau, Punjab, stating that on October 14, 2022, he received a WhatsApp call from Sunder Sham Arora. He introduced himself as the complainant’s old known acquaintance and further told that his wife had passed away. Thereafter, Arora requested the complainant that he wants to share his joys and sorrows after coming to his house. Afterwards, the former minister arrived at the house of the complainant and started discussing the matter pending against him in the VB. To get help on this matter he offered a bribe of Rs 1 crore. The accused further offered the complainant to pay half amount of Rs 50 lakh as advance bribe and the remaining to be paid later on.
The former minister was trapped/arrested by a VB team in the presence of two independent government witnesses, while he was handing over a bag containing Rs 50 lakh bribe money. Presently, he is in jail under judicial custody.
